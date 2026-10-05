Young Man Nabbed for Shooting of 74-Year-Old in Ahungalla's Galwehera Area

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection with a shooting incident that left a 74-year-old man injured in the Galwehera area of Ahungalla, authorities confirmed.

Elderly Victim Targeted in Shooting

The incident, which drew significant concern from residents in the southern coastal community, involved the shooting of an elderly man whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed. The victim, aged 74, was targeted in the Galwehera locality, prompting a swift police response to apprehend the perpetrator.

Suspect Arrested

Following investigations into the shooting, law enforcement officials successfully tracked down and arrested the 26-year-old suspect. Police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the attack, including establishing a possible motive for the assault on the elderly victim.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have indicated that the case remains under active investigation. The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course as legal proceedings get underway.

The shooting has raised alarm among locals in the Ahungalla area, with residents calling on authorities to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable members of the community, particularly the elderly.

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