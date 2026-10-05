Viral Photos of Dead Dog Are Not Aloka: Fact-Checkers Debunk False Claims Circulating Online

False Claims About Beloved Peace Dog Aloka Spread Across Social Media

A wave of distressing posts circulating on social media has falsely claimed that Aloka, the well-known "Peace Dog" beloved by many Sri Lankans and international followers, has died. Fact-checkers have now confirmed that the claims are entirely false, and that the photographs being shared online depict a different dog altogether.

What the Viral Posts Claimed

Several posts shared widely across platforms featured images of a deceased dog, with users alleging that the animal in the photographs was Aloka. The posts quickly gained traction, causing distress among those familiar with the famous dog and prompting widespread concern about Aloka's wellbeing.

Fact-Checkers Set the Record Straight

Following a thorough investigation, fact-checkers determined that the dog shown in the circulating images is not Aloka. The photographs depict an entirely different animal, identified in reports as a dog named Sổ. No credible evidence was found to support the claim that Aloka had passed away.

The Danger of Misinformation

This incident highlights the growing problem of misinformation spreading rapidly through social media, often causing unnecessary public alarm. False narratives can gain significant momentum before the facts are properly established, underlining the importance of verifying information before sharing it online.

The viral images do not show Aloka the Peace Dog.

The dog pictured in the photographs is a different animal.

No verified reports confirm that Aloka has died.

Fact-checkers urge the public to consult reliable sources before sharing such content.

A Reminder to the Public

Members of the public are encouraged to exercise caution when encountering emotionally charged posts on social media, particularly those involving animals or public figures. Sharing unverified content can cause unnecessary grief and contribute to the spread of harmful falsehoods. Always seek confirmation from trusted fact-checking organisations before accepting or amplifying such claims.