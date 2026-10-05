UN Rights Experts Sound Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Controversial NGO Regulation Bill

Four United Nations Special Rapporteurs have voiced serious concerns regarding Sri Lanka's proposed Non-Governmental Organizations (Registration and Supervision) Bill 2026, warning that the legislation could pose significant risks to civil society and fundamental freedoms in the country.

UN Experts Weigh In

The quartet of UN-appointed independent human rights experts formally communicated their apprehensions over the draft legislation, which is currently under consideration by Sri Lankan authorities. The Special Rapporteurs cautioned that if enacted in its current form, the bill could place undue restrictions on the operations of non-governmental organisations functioning within Sri Lanka.

The experts expressed concern that the proposed regulatory framework may conflict with internationally recognised standards on freedom of association, freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful assembly — rights that Sri Lanka is obligated to uphold under various international human rights treaties to which it is a signatory.

What the Bill Proposes

The NGO Registration and Supervision Bill 2026 is intended to establish a stricter oversight mechanism governing the registration and functioning of non-governmental organisations operating in Sri Lanka. Authorities have framed the legislation as a necessary step toward greater transparency and accountability within the NGO sector.

However, critics, including the UN Special Rapporteurs, argue that the bill goes beyond reasonable regulatory measures and could effectively be used as a tool to suppress legitimate civil society activity, restrict foreign funding, and curtail advocacy work — particularly that which involves monitoring government conduct or promoting human rights.

Implications for Civil Society

Sri Lanka has a substantial civil society sector that plays a vital role in areas ranging from post-conflict reconciliation and humanitarian aid to environmental advocacy and democratic governance monitoring. Rights organisations have long maintained that any legislation targeting NGOs must be carefully scrutinised to ensure it does not stifle independent voices or undermine democratic pluralism.

Concerns were raised over the potential for arbitrary denial or revocation of NGO registration.

Experts highlighted risks associated with excessive government oversight of NGO activities and funding sources.

The bill's provisions were flagged as potentially incompatible with Sri Lanka's obligations under international human rights law.

A Pattern of Scrutiny

This is not the first time UN human rights mechanisms have directed attention toward Sri Lanka's treatment of civil society. The country has faced periodic international scrutiny over the space afforded to independent organisations, journalists, and human rights defenders, particularly in the years following the end of the civil war in 2009.

The UN Special Rapporteurs urged the Sri Lankan government to ensure that any regulatory framework governing NGOs is developed through inclusive, transparent consultations and fully complies with international human rights standards.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue a formal public response to the concerns raised by the UN experts. Observers and civil society representatives within the country are closely watching how authorities choose to proceed with the bill in light of the growing international scrutiny.