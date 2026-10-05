Sri Lankan Military Joins International Anti-Terror Drills on Russian Soil

Sri Lankan troops are currently participating in a joint anti-terrorist military exercise held in Russia, marking a continued effort by the island nation to strengthen its defence capabilities through international cooperation.

The exercise brings together military personnel from multiple nations, with Sri Lankan soldiers engaging alongside their counterparts in simulated counter-terrorism scenarios designed to sharpen tactical skills and improve interoperability between allied forces.

Strengthening Defence Ties

Sri Lanka's participation in such multinational drills reflects the country's ongoing commitment to building strategic partnerships beyond its immediate region. Engagements of this nature allow the Sri Lanka Army to expose its personnel to advanced military techniques and modern counter-terrorism methodologies practised on a global stage.

Joint exercises of this kind are widely regarded as a cornerstone of modern military diplomacy, enabling participating nations to share intelligence-driven tactics, coordinate rapid-response procedures, and foster stronger bilateral defence relationships.

Broader Security Context

Sri Lanka, which overcame a decades-long internal armed conflict that ended in 2009, has since repositioned its armed forces toward international peacekeeping and cooperative security engagements. The military has steadily expanded its participation in multinational exercises across various theatres, including South Asia, the Middle East, and now further afield in Russia.

Such deployments also serve a diplomatic purpose, reinforcing Sri Lanka's defence relationships with nations that have historically supported the country's security apparatus, including Russia, which has been a supplier of military equipment and training support to Colombo over the years.

Further details regarding the specific location within Russia, the number of troops deployed, and the full list of participating countries have not yet been officially disclosed by the Sri Lanka Ministry of Defence.

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