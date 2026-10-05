Sri Lanka Set to Establish International Gem Hub in Colombo with Liberalised Trade Regulations

A Bold Step for Sri Lanka's Prized Gemstone Industry

Sri Lanka is preparing to launch an international gem trading hub in Colombo, a landmark initiative aimed at positioning the island nation as a premier destination for the global gemstone trade. The move is expected to be accompanied by a significant easing of existing gem trade regulations, opening the sector to greater foreign participation and investment.

What the Hub Aims to Achieve

The proposed hub is designed to centralise and elevate Sri Lanka's gem export operations, bringing international buyers, traders, and industry stakeholders under one roof in the commercial capital. Authorities are expected to streamline procedures that have long been seen as barriers to scaling up the country's gem trade on the world stage.

Sri Lanka has historically been one of the world's most celebrated sources of precious and semi-precious stones, including blue sapphires, rubies, and cat's eye gems. However, industry experts have noted that regulatory constraints have limited the country's ability to fully capitalise on this natural wealth.

Regulatory Reforms on the Horizon

As part of the initiative, the government is expected to introduce liberalised gem trade rules that could include relaxed import and re-export policies, making it easier for international traders to conduct business within Sri Lanka. Such reforms would mark a significant shift in how the sector operates, potentially attracting global gem merchants who currently bypass the island in favour of established hubs elsewhere in Asia.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

The gemstone industry has long been a vital contributor to Sri Lanka's economy and export earnings. Establishing a recognised international trading hub could:

Boost foreign exchange earnings at a time when economic recovery remains a national priority

Create employment opportunities across the gem cutting, polishing, and trading value chain

Enhance Sri Lanka's global reputation as a trusted source of ethically traded gemstones

Attract foreign direct investment into the broader gems and jewellery sector

Industry Expectations

Stakeholders within the local gem and jewellery trade have broadly welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that concrete policy changes will follow swiftly. Many in the industry believe that with the right infrastructure and a transparent regulatory framework, Colombo has the potential to rival established gem trading centres in the region.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery journey, the development of a world-class gem hub could prove to be a strategic jewel in the country's efforts to diversify its export base and attract sustained international commerce.

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