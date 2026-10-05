Sri Lanka Sends Legal Team to Saudi Arabia to Fight Death Sentence Against Anojan

Government Moves to Save Sri Lankan Citizen Facing Execution in Saudi Arabia

A Sri Lankan legal team has departed for Saudi Arabia in a bid to appeal against the death sentence handed down to a Sri Lankan national identified as Anojan, in what has become one of the most closely watched consular cases in recent memory.

The move signals a formal and urgent intervention by Sri Lankan authorities to prevent the execution of their citizen, who is currently facing capital punishment under the Saudi Arabian justice system.

A Race Against Time

The dispatch of the legal delegation underscores the gravity of the situation, as death sentences in Saudi Arabia can be carried out swiftly once all local avenues of appeal are exhausted. Sri Lankan officials are hoping to navigate the Saudi legal framework and present grounds that could lead to a reduction or commutation of the sentence.

Cases involving Sri Lankan migrant workers facing severe legal penalties in the Middle East have long drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by those who travel abroad in search of employment, often with limited awareness of the legal systems in their host countries.

Concerns from the Tamil Community

The case has drawn particular concern from Sri Lanka's Tamil community, with advocacy groups urging the government to exhaust every possible diplomatic and legal option to secure Anojan's release or at the very least, a stay of execution.

The life of every Sri Lankan citizen, regardless of ethnicity or background, must be protected with equal vigour when they face danger abroad.

Community representatives have called on both the Sri Lankan government and relevant human rights bodies to apply diplomatic pressure through all available channels, including engagement with Saudi authorities at the highest levels.

Broader Issue of Migrant Worker Welfare

This case once again brings into sharp focus the broader challenges facing Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Gulf region. Thousands of Sri Lankans are employed across Saudi Arabia, and legal disputes — ranging from labour violations to criminal allegations — continue to pose serious risks to their welfare and safety.

Civil society organisations have long called for stronger pre-departure legal awareness programmes and more robust consular support systems to protect Sri Lankan nationals working overseas.

The outcome of the legal team's mission to Saudi Arabia is expected to have significant implications, not only for Anojan and his family, but also for how Sri Lanka approaches the protection of its citizens facing capital charges in foreign jurisdictions.

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