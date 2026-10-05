SLPP Accuses Government of Political Witch-Hunt and Abuse of State Power

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam has levelled serious accusations against the current government, alleging that it is engaged in a systematic campaign of political persecution against its opponents and is deliberately misusing state institutions to achieve its partisan aims.

Allegations of Targeted Political Repression

Kariyawasam, speaking on behalf of the SLPP, charged that the government has weaponised key state bodies to intimidate, harass and silence political rivals rather than using them in the genuine public interest. The SLPP General Secretary contended that such actions represent a dangerous undermining of democratic norms and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

The party has drawn attention to what it describes as a pattern of selective investigations and legal actions disproportionately directed at SLPP members and affiliated figures, raising questions about the independence and impartiality of the institutions involved.

A Warning to the Public

The SLPP has urged the Sri Lankan public to remain vigilant and take note of what the party characterises as an erosion of democratic principles under the present administration. Kariyawasam stressed that political opposition is a cornerstone of any healthy democracy and that attempts to suppress it through state machinery set a troubling precedent for the country.

The party maintains that using government institutions as tools of political vengeance is fundamentally incompatible with good governance and the values enshrined in Sri Lanka's constitution.

Broader Political Context

These allegations come amid an already tense political climate in Sri Lanka, where relations between the ruling administration and opposition parties have grown increasingly strained. The SLPP, which previously held power under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has found itself navigating a challenging political landscape following the upheaval of 2022.

The party's latest statements signal its intention to push back firmly against what it views as orchestrated efforts to marginalise it from the country's political mainstream, and to hold the government accountable before both parliament and the public.

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