Railway Union Sounds Alarm Over Up-Country Train Services Restarted Without Landslide Authority Clearance

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters' Association (SLRSMU) has raised urgent safety concerns after train services on up-country routes were resumed without obtaining prior approval from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), the body responsible for assessing landslide risks across the island.

Services Restarted Amid Safety Questions

The railway union has warned that resuming operations on these routes without the mandatory clearance from the NBRO poses a significant danger to passengers and railway personnel alike. The association stressed that such approvals are not a mere formality but a critical safeguard, particularly given the vulnerability of up-country terrain to landslides and ground instability, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

The SLRSMU has called on railway authorities to immediately halt services on the affected routes until proper assessments have been carried out and formal clearance has been granted by the NBRO.

A Recurring Concern for Up-Country Routes

Up-country railway lines pass through some of Sri Lanka's most geologically sensitive areas, where steep gradients, dense vegetation, and unpredictable weather conditions can rapidly destabilise hillsides and embankments. The NBRO is the designated state authority tasked with evaluating such risks and providing guidance on whether infrastructure in affected zones is safe for use.

Union officials have pointed out that bypassing this process sets a dangerous precedent and undermines established safety protocols designed to protect lives.

Call for Accountability

The association has urged the relevant authorities to:

Immediately suspend up-country train operations on routes lacking NBRO clearance

Conduct thorough inspections of all affected track sections

Ensure that NBRO approval is formally obtained before services are reinstated

Hold accountable those responsible for authorising the premature resumption of services

The safety of passengers and railway workers must never be compromised for the sake of operational convenience, the union stated in its appeal to authorities.

The SLRSMU's warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka's railway network is under pressure to restore normalcy following recent disruptions, but the union insists that speed should never come at the cost of public safety. No official response from Sri Lanka Railways or the NBRO had been issued at the time of this report.

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