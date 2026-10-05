Peradeniya-Colombo Express Train Derails After Striking Debris on Track, Causing Major Up-Country Delays

An express train travelling from Peradeniya to Colombo Fort derailed in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday the 5th, after striking earth and rocks that had fallen onto the railway line, causing significant disruption to up-country rail services across Sri Lanka.

Incident Overview

The derailment occurred when the Peradeniya-bound express made contact with debris consisting of earth and rocks obstructing the track. The collision with the fallen material caused the train to leave the rails, bringing services along that route to an abrupt halt and triggering widespread delays for passengers relying on up-country train connections.

Impact on Rail Services

Following the incident, up-country train services experienced considerable delays as railway authorities worked to assess the situation and clear the affected section of the line. Passengers travelling between Colombo and the central hill country regions faced lengthy waiting times and disruption to their journeys.

The affected route connects Peradeniya and Colombo Fort stations

Multiple up-country services were delayed as a result of the derailment

Railway personnel were deployed to the scene to manage the situation

Ongoing Response

Sri Lanka Railways officials were alerted immediately following the derailment, with teams dispatched to the site to carry out recovery operations and restore normal services as swiftly as possible. Authorities urged affected passengers to remain patient while restoration work was underway.

Landslides and debris falls onto railway tracks have posed recurring challenges to Sri Lanka's rail network, particularly in hilly terrain, especially during periods of heavy rainfall and unstable ground conditions.

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