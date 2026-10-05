No Fees for Wedding Songs: Minister Herath Sets the Record Straight on Music Payment Claims

Minister Moves to Quash Viral Misinformation

Cabinet Minister Vijitha Herath has stepped forward to address a wave of misinformation spreading across social media platforms, firmly denying claims that individuals would be required to pay fees in order to perform songs at private wedding ceremonies.

What the Rumours Claimed

In recent days, posts circulating widely on social media suggested that new regulations would impose mandatory payments on those wishing to perform music at weddings and other personal celebrations. The claims sparked concern and confusion among members of the public, many of whom feared that even intimate, private gatherings could be subject to licensing or royalty obligations.

The Minister's Clarification

Minister Herath moved swiftly to clarify the matter, making clear that no such requirement exists or is being planned for private events such as weddings. He drew an important distinction between performances at personal, non-commercial occasions and those staged as part of commercial events or enterprises.

The minister emphasised that any payment obligations under discussion are strictly relevant to commercial contexts, and that ordinary citizens celebrating personal milestones such as weddings need not be concerned.

Commercial Events Treated Differently

According to the minister, the regulatory framework under consideration applies specifically to commercial events where music is performed for profit or business purposes. This is in keeping with intellectual property and copyright principles that distinguish between private enjoyment of music and its commercial exploitation.

Private wedding performances are not subject to any new payment requirements

Commercial events involving music performance may attract relevant fees or royalties

The public is advised to rely on official government communications rather than unverified social media posts

Public Urged to Verify Information

Minister Herath's office has urged Sri Lankan citizens to exercise caution when encountering viral claims on social media, particularly those relating to government policy. Officials stressed the importance of seeking accurate information from authoritative sources before drawing conclusions or sharing unverified content further.

The clarification is expected to ease public anxiety surrounding the issue, which had gained significant traction online in the days leading up to the minister's statement.