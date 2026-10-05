Millennium Housing Developers Threatens Legal Action After Land Intrusion in Sri Lanka

Millennium Housing Developers, a prominent Sri Lankan property company, is preparing to pursue legal action following an unauthorised intrusion onto land it owns, the company has announced.

The incident has raised serious concerns about property rights and the conduct of state bodies in Sri Lanka, drawing attention from investors and the business community alike.

BOI Letters at the Centre of the Dispute

According to the company, it received two formal letters from the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka — one dated August 20 and another dated September 21 — requesting that a Metro Bus Service station be established on the privately held property.

Millennium Housing has firmly rejected the premise of those requests, asserting that the land in question is legitimately owned by the company and that no such arrangement was agreed upon or authorised by its management.

Company Stands Firm on Property Rights

The developer has made clear that it considers the break-in a serious violation of its legal rights as the registered owner of the land. In response, the company is now exploring all available legal remedies to protect its interests and prevent any further encroachment.

This dispute highlights broader concerns surrounding the security of private land ownership in Sri Lanka, particularly when requests from state-affiliated entities come into conflict with the rights of private investors and developers.

Implications for Investor Confidence

The case is being closely watched by stakeholders in the Sri Lankan property and investment sectors. Any perception that private land can be accessed or utilised without the consent of its lawful owners — regardless of the authority making the request — risks undermining confidence among both local and foreign investors at a time when Sri Lanka is working to rebuild its economic credibility.

Millennium Housing Developers has indicated it will provide further updates as the matter progresses through legal channels.