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Met Department Issues Warning of Rough Seas and Thundershowers Along Sri Lanka's Western Waters

05 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Met Department Issues Warning of Rough Seas and Thundershowers Along Sri Lanka's Western Waters

Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities have issued a caution for mariners and coastal communities as strong winds and rough sea conditions are forecast along the island's western and northwestern coastlines.

Showers and Thundershowers Expected

Showers and thundershowers are anticipated across several sea areas off the western and northwestern coasts of Sri Lanka, raising concerns for those venturing out to sea. Authorities have urged fishing communities and vessel operators to exercise extreme caution during this period.

Advisory for Mariners

The warnings serve as a timely reminder of the dangers posed by unpredictable weather patterns in Sri Lankan waters, particularly during seasonal transitions when conditions can deteriorate rapidly.

  • Strong winds are expected to affect sea areas off the western coast
  • Rough seas pose a significant risk to small fishing vessels and crafts
  • Thundershowers may further reduce visibility and worsen conditions at sea
Fishing communities and seafarers operating along the western and northwestern coastal belt are strongly advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.

Public Urged to Stay Vigilant

Coastal residents are also encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Officials continue to monitor the developing weather situation closely and will issue further updates as conditions evolve.

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K
Kasun Perera 05 Oct 2026

fishermen please be careful men, dont go out today

H
Hashini Madushani 05 Oct 2026

yes my uncle already came back early this morning

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