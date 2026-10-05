Jaffna Court Refuses Police Custody of Thileepan Statue Amid PTA Probe

A Jaffna court has rejected a police request for custody of a statue of slain LTTE hunger striker Thileepan, even as Sri Lankan authorities have launched an investigation under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the matter.

Court Denies Custody Request

The ruling by the Jaffna magistrate represents a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable attention in the Northern Province. Police had sought custody of the statue, but the court declined the application, dealing a setback to authorities who have been pursuing action related to the memorial figure.

Thileepan, whose full name was Annai Poopathy Thileepan, was a senior Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam commander who died in September 1987 following a prolonged hunger strike staged to press demands before the Indian government. He remains a deeply venerated figure among many Tamil communities in Sri Lanka's north.

PTA Investigation Launched

Despite the court's refusal to grant custody of the statue, Sri Lankan police have initiated a formal investigation under the Prevention of Terrorism Act — a piece of legislation that has long been criticised by civil liberties groups and human rights organisations for its broad powers and potential for misuse.

The invoking of the PTA in relation to a statue of a historical Tamil figure is likely to heighten tensions in the region and intensify scrutiny of how security laws are being applied in the Northern Province.

Broader Concerns

The incident has reignited long-standing concerns among Tamil political leaders and community representatives regarding the treatment of Tamil cultural symbols and memorialisation in post-war Sri Lanka. Critics argue that actions targeting such symbols risk deepening ethnic grievances at a time when national reconciliation efforts remain fragile.

The case is expected to be closely monitored by Tamil civil society groups, legal observers, and international human rights bodies watching Sri Lanka's progress on reconciliation and the rule of law.

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