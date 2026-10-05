Israeli AI Security Firm FaceOff Technologies Launches in Sri Lanka Through KBSL Partnership to Fight Deepfake Fraud

FaceOff Technologies Expands Into South Asia With Strategic Sri Lankan Entry

Israeli artificial intelligence security company FaceOff Technologies has officially entered the Sri Lankan market, forming a strategic partnership with local technology firm KBSL to help businesses and institutions defend against the rapidly growing threat of AI-driven fraud.

Tackling the Deepfake and AI Fraud Challenge

The move comes at a time when deepfake technology and AI-generated identity fraud are posing increasingly serious risks to financial institutions, government bodies, and private enterprises across the globe — including in Sri Lanka. FaceOff Technologies specialises in advanced facial recognition and liveness detection solutions designed to identify and block fraudulent attempts that exploit artificial intelligence tools.

As digital transactions and remote identity verification become more prevalent in Sri Lanka, the vulnerability to synthetic identity attacks and deepfake-based impersonation has grown considerably. The partnership with KBSL is aimed at bringing cutting-edge countermeasures to local organisations before such threats become widespread.

KBSL to Lead Local Deployment and Support

KBSL, a well-established Sri Lankan technology solutions provider, will serve as the primary local partner responsible for implementing and supporting FaceOff Technologies' solutions across the island. This arrangement allows Sri Lankan clients to access world-class AI security technology backed by on-the-ground technical expertise and after-sales service.

Advanced liveness detection to prevent spoofing attempts

AI-powered deepfake identification for real-time verification

Scalable solutions suitable for banking, finance, and government sectors

Local implementation and support through KBSL's established network

A Timely Arrival for Sri Lanka's Digital Economy

Sri Lanka's ongoing push toward digital transformation — spanning e-government services, mobile banking, and online commerce — makes robust identity verification infrastructure a critical necessity. Industry observers note that fraudsters are increasingly leveraging freely available AI tools to bypass conventional security systems, making traditional verification methods inadequate on their own.

The partnership between FaceOff Technologies and KBSL represents a significant step toward equipping Sri Lankan organisations with the tools needed to stay ahead of sophisticated AI-driven threats in an evolving digital landscape.

Growing Regional Interest in AI Security Solutions

FaceOff Technologies' entry into Sri Lanka is part of a broader expansion strategy across South and Southeast Asia, regions where rapid digitisation has outpaced the development of corresponding cybersecurity frameworks. By establishing a foothold in Colombo through a trusted local partner, the company aims to build relationships with financial institutions, telecommunications firms, and public sector entities that are most exposed to identity fraud risks.

With regulatory bodies in Sri Lanka placing increasing emphasis on Know Your Customer compliance and secure digital onboarding, the timing of this partnership is expected to resonate strongly with the local market.