Galle Face Capital Partners Launches Rs 1.9 Billion Rights Issue with 1-for-1 Share Offer

Major Capital Raise Announced by Colombo-Listed Firm

Sri Lanka's Galle Face Capital Partners has announced plans to raise approximately Rs 1.9 billion through a rights issue, signalling a significant move to strengthen the company's capital base amid evolving market conditions.

Details of the Rights Issue

The company has confirmed it will issue 122,388,394 new ordinary voting shares as part of the fundraising exercise. The issue is structured on a one-for-one basis, meaning eligible shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for one new ordinary share for every existing ordinary share they currently hold.

This approach gives existing shareholders the opportunity to maintain their proportional ownership in the company while participating in the capital raise, a structure commonly favoured to protect investor interests during such exercises.

What This Means for Shareholders

Shareholders will receive one new share for every one share already held.

A total of 122,388,394 new ordinary voting shares will be made available.

The total funds targeted through the issue amount to Rs 1.9 billion.

Broader Market Context

Rights issues have become an increasingly common instrument among Sri Lankan listed companies seeking to shore up liquidity and fund growth strategies as the country's economy works through its post-crisis recovery phase. Galle Face Capital Partners' move is likely to draw close attention from institutional and retail investors alike on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Further details regarding the subscription period, pricing per share, and the intended use of proceeds are expected to be communicated to shareholders through formal regulatory disclosures in due course.