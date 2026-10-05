Former First Lady Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa Could Face Overseas Travel Ban

Former First Lady Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa may soon be subject to an overseas travel ban, according to information emerging from legal and investigative circles in Colombo.

Background to the Move

Authorities are reportedly considering imposing the travel restriction on Shiranthi, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, as part of ongoing investigations into matters connected to the previous administration. While official confirmation from the relevant authorities is yet to be issued, sources indicate that the move is being actively discussed at the institutional level.

What a Travel Ban Would Mean

An overseas travel ban, if formally imposed, would legally prevent Shiranthi from leaving Sri Lanka until investigations or proceedings related to her case are concluded. Such restrictions are not uncommon in Sri Lanka when individuals are under active scrutiny by investigative agencies or courts.

Political Context

The development comes at a time when Sri Lanka's current administration has intensified efforts to pursue accountability regarding alleged irregularities linked to former high-ranking government officials. The Rajapaksa family has faced considerable legal and political pressure in recent years following the political upheaval that swept the country in 2022.

No formal statement has been issued by Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa or her representatives in response to the reports at the time of writing. Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as further information becomes available.

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