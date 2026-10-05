Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Files Anticipatory Bail Application Ahead of Return to Sri Lanka

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has taken legal steps to secure anticipatory bail by filing an application before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court, amid concerns over a possible arrest upon her return to Sri Lanka.

Legal Protection Sought in Advance

The anticipatory bail application, submitted to the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court, reflects concerns held by Shiranthi Rajapaksa and her legal representatives that she may face detention by authorities when she arrives back in the country. Anticipatory bail is a legal provision that allows an individual to seek protection from arrest before it actually occurs.

The move signals that the former First Lady, wife of ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is preparing for a potentially contentious return to the island, with her legal team acting proactively to safeguard her freedom ahead of any possible police action.

Background

Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been a prominent public figure in Sri Lanka, having served as First Lady during the presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa. The filing of an anticipatory bail application before returning to Sri Lanka underscores the increasingly complex legal environment surrounding high-profile political families in the country.

The case is expected to draw significant public and political attention as proceedings before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court unfold in the coming days.

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