Fake Alert: Viral Photo Claiming Vijitha Herath Met Trump Is AI-Generated

A digitally fabricated photograph purportedly showing Sri Lankan Information Minister Vijitha Herath meeting United States President Donald Trump has been widely circulated on social media, prompting fact-checkers to issue a clear warning that the image is entirely AI-generated and false.

What the Viral Image Claims

The photograph, which spread rapidly across multiple social media platforms, appeared to show Minister Vijitha Herath standing alongside President Trump in what looked like an official meeting setting. Many users shared the image without question, with some suggesting it depicted a high-level diplomatic encounter between the two figures.

The Truth Behind the Image

Fact-checkers have thoroughly investigated the viral post and confirmed that no such meeting took place. The image was not captured by any photographer — it was artificially created using AI image-generation technology. There is no credible record, official statement, or photographic evidence from any legitimate source indicating that Minister Herath and President Trump have met.

The Growing Threat of AI Misinformation

This incident highlights a deeply concerning trend in Sri Lanka and globally — the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools to fabricate realistic-looking images of public figures in false contexts. Such content is designed to mislead audiences and can cause significant reputational harm to the individuals depicted.

AI-generated images can closely mimic real photographs, making them difficult to detect at a glance.

Viral spread on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp amplifies the reach of such misinformation rapidly.

Once shared widely, false narratives built around fake images are difficult to fully retract.

A Call for Digital Vigilance

Members of the public are strongly urged to verify images and claims before sharing them, particularly those involving prominent political figures. Reliable fact-checking organisations continue to play a vital role in combating the spread of digitally manipulated content in Sri Lanka's increasingly active online information space.

When in doubt, do not share. Spreading unverified content — even unintentionally — contributes to the erosion of public trust and the pollution of the information environment.

Sri Lankan authorities and media organisations have repeatedly called for greater digital literacy among citizens as AI-generated misinformation becomes an ever more sophisticated and prevalent challenge.