Dilmah Eyes Premium Indian Market in Bold Second Push for South Asia's Giant

Sri Lanka's Iconic Tea Brand Sets Sights on India's Luxury Segment

Dilmah, Sri Lanka's world-renowned tea brand, is preparing to make a significant return to the Indian market, this time armed with a carefully crafted luxury-focused strategy designed to set it apart from the competition in one of the world's largest tea-consuming nations.

A Calculated Second Attempt

The Colombo-based brand, which has built a global reputation for premium single-origin Ceylon tea, is approaching its second foray into India with considerably more ambition and precision than its earlier venture. Rather than competing head-to-head with mass-market Indian tea labels, Dilmah is positioning itself firmly at the upper end of the market, targeting discerning consumers who value quality, authenticity, and heritage.

Industry observers note that India's premium and luxury consumer segment has expanded substantially in recent years, creating an opening that a brand of Dilmah's calibre is well-placed to exploit.

Luxury as the Cornerstone

Central to Dilmah's India strategy is an emphasis on the luxury experience surrounding tea consumption — an approach that goes beyond the beverage itself to encompass lifestyle, presentation, and storytelling. The brand intends to highlight its Sri Lankan origins, ethical sourcing practices, and family-owned values as key differentiators in a crowded marketplace.

Focus on premium single-origin Ceylon tea offerings

Targeting upscale retail outlets, hotels, and fine dining establishments

Emphasising authentic Sri Lankan provenance and heritage

Building brand awareness among India's growing affluent consumer base

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, Dilmah's renewed push into India carries broader economic significance. The tea industry remains one of the island nation's most vital export sectors, and a successful premium positioning in the neighbouring Indian market could open doors for other Sri Lankan tea producers looking to move up the value chain.

Sri Lanka's tea industry has faced considerable headwinds in recent years, including rising production costs and stiff competition from producers in Kenya and India itself. A high-profile luxury play by Dilmah in the Indian market could help reframe the perception of Ceylon tea as a premium global product rather than a commodity.

A Brand Built on Integrity

Founded by the late Merrill J. Fernando, Dilmah has long championed the concept of tea picked, perfected, and packed at origin — a philosophy that continues to guide the brand under his sons Dilhan and Malik Fernando. This commitment to authenticity is expected to serve as a compelling narrative as the brand courts Indian consumers who are increasingly conscious of product origins and ethical business practices.

With India's specialty and premium tea segment showing robust growth, Dilmah's luxury strategy may well prove to be the right brew at the right time.