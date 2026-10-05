Bodu Bala Sena Chief Gnanasara Thero Appears Before Court of Appeal

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, the controversial leader of the hardline Buddhist nationalist organisation Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), has been produced before the Court of Appeal, according to reports.

The prominent Buddhist monk, who has been at the centre of several high-profile legal disputes in recent years, was brought before the appellate court as proceedings in his case continued.

Background

Gnanasara Thero has had a turbulent legal history in Sri Lanka, having previously served a prison sentence before receiving a presidential pardon. He has remained a polarising figure in the country's religious and political landscape, known for his outspoken views on inter-religious matters.

The Bodu Bala Sena, which he leads, has frequently drawn criticism from minority communities and civil society groups, while maintaining a strong base of support among certain sections of the Sinhalese Buddhist community.

Court Proceedings

His appearance before the Court of Appeal marks another significant development in the ongoing legal matters surrounding the monk. Further details regarding the specific nature of the proceedings are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

The case continues to attract considerable public attention given Gnanasara Thero's prominent and often controversial standing in Sri Lankan society.

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