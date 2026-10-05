Baddegama Triple Murder: Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Suspect on Aiding and Abetting Charges

A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection with the recent triple murder that shocked the Baddegama area, with authorities alleging he played a supporting role in facilitating the deadly attack.

Suspect Linked to Triple Killing

Investigators say the arrested individual is suspected of aiding and abetting the perpetrators responsible for the gruesome triple homicide, which has drawn widespread attention and concern from communities across the Southern Province.

The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into one of the most serious violent crimes to have occurred in the Baddegama region in recent times.

Investigation Continues

Police are continuing to pursue all leads in the case as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killings, including the identities and whereabouts of any remaining suspects believed to be connected to the crime.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the assistance the 27-year-old is alleged to have provided, but confirmed that further arrests in relation to the triple murder cannot be ruled out as the inquiry progresses.

The suspect is currently being held in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course, in keeping with standard legal procedure.

Local residents have expressed relief at the arrest while urging law enforcement to swiftly bring all those responsible to justice.