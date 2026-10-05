Akram Cassim Secures Historic Third Term as SLGJA President

Veteran jeweller and celebrated jewellery designer Akram Cassim has been re-elected as President of the Sri Lanka Gem and Jewellery Association (SLGJA) for an unprecedented third consecutive term, reaffirming the industry's confidence in his leadership as the association eyes two landmark milestones on the horizon.

A New Board Built on Balance

The newly elected board reflects a deliberate effort to blend seasoned industry expertise with fresh perspectives, bringing together experienced professionals alongside emerging talent within Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery sector. The move signals the association's commitment to both preserving its strong institutional knowledge and embracing innovation as the industry evolves.

Eyes Set on FACETS Sri Lanka 2027

With Cassim at the helm once again, the SLGJA is already turning its attention to major upcoming milestones. Chief among them is FACETS Sri Lanka 2027, the island's premier international gem and jewellery exhibition, which serves as a critical platform for showcasing Sri Lanka's world-renowned gemstones and fine jewellery craftsmanship to a global audience.

The association is also preparing to mark a significant institutional achievement — its 25th anniversary — which promises to be a celebratory moment for an organisation that has played a pivotal role in developing and promoting Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery trade on the international stage.

A Trusted Hand for a Critical Period

Cassim's re-election comes at a time when Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery industry is working to consolidate its recovery and expand its global footprint. His deep experience as both a practising jeweller and a designer has long made him a respected figure within the trade, and industry stakeholders appear eager to retain that continuity of leadership as the association approaches these defining moments.

Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery sector remains one of the country's most significant export industries, with Ceylon sapphires and other precious stones enjoying an enviable reputation in markets across the world. The SLGJA plays a central role in setting industry standards, fostering trade relationships, and promoting the sector internationally.

With a reinvigorated board and a clear agenda ahead, the association under Cassim's continued stewardship is poised to enter what many expect will be one of its most consequential chapters yet.