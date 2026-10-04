Two Arrested in Kosgoda After Police Uncover Alleged Plot to Murder Four People

Police have dismantled an alleged murder conspiracy in the coastal town of Kosgoda, arresting two suspects and seizing a cache of weapons following a targeted raid on a residential property.

Weapons Cache Discovered During Raid

Officers conducted a search operation at a house in the area, during which they recovered a significant haul of illegal items. Among the items seized were firearms, ammunition, and a hand grenade, raising serious concerns about the nature and scale of the alleged plot.

Four Lives Said to Have Been at Risk

According to police, the operation was launched after authorities received intelligence suggesting that four individuals had been targeted for assassination. The timely intervention is believed to have prevented what could have been a deadly attack on multiple victims.

Two Suspects Taken Into Custody

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy and are currently in police custody. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish the full extent of the plot, including the identities of those behind it and the intended targets.

Police have not yet disclosed the motive behind the alleged plan, but the discovery of a hand grenade alongside conventional firearms suggests a premeditated and potentially well-organised criminal operation.

The suspects are expected to be produced before a magistrate as the investigation progresses. Residents in the Kosgoda area have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.