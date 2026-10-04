Sri Lankan Film 'Riverstone' Selected as National Entry for Academy Awards

Sri Lanka's Oscar Hopes Rest on Acclaimed Local Production

Sri Lanka is set to make its presence felt on one of the world's most prestigious cinematic stages, with the local film Riverstone chosen as the country's official submission for consideration at the Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars.

The selection marks a significant moment for Sri Lankan cinema, as the film will now be evaluated for a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category — one of the most competitive and globally watched segments of the annual Hollywood awards ceremony.

A Milestone for Local Cinema

The decision to submit Riverstone as Sri Lanka's entry reflects growing confidence in the quality and reach of homegrown filmmaking. The Academy Awards, held annually in Los Angeles, attract submissions from countries across the world, with each nation permitted to put forward a single film to represent it on the international stage.

For Sri Lankan filmmakers, cast members, and crew associated with Riverstone, the selection is a major achievement, placing their work in the company of productions from some of the most celebrated film industries globally.

Sri Lanka's Place on the World Stage

Sri Lanka has occasionally submitted films for Oscar consideration in past years, though securing an actual nomination has remained an elusive goal. The selection of Riverstone reignites hopes that local storytelling, when given the right platform, can resonate with international audiences and industry judges alike.

Film enthusiasts and cultural observers across the island will be watching closely as the Academy's international film committee reviews submissions from around the world in the months ahead.

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