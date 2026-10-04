Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Wraps Up Qatar Visit with Key Agreements on Labour and Worker Welfare

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment has concluded an official visit to Qatar, with the trip yielding significant progress in bilateral cooperation spanning labour affairs, development initiatives and the welfare of Sri Lankan workers abroad.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The visit marked a notable step forward in relations between Colombo and Doha, with discussions centred on expanding frameworks that govern the movement of Sri Lankan workers to Qatar and ensuring their protection and wellbeing while employed in the Gulf state.

Qatar remains one of the most prominent destinations for Sri Lankan migrant workers, and the government has placed renewed emphasis on safeguarding the rights and living conditions of those employed there, particularly in the construction, hospitality and domestic service sectors.

Focus on Labour and Worker Welfare

Talks during the official visit are understood to have addressed key areas including fair recruitment practices, dispute resolution mechanisms, and access to support services for Sri Lankan nationals facing difficulties while working in Qatar.

Both sides also explored opportunities for deeper development cooperation, reflecting a broader ambition to elevate the relationship beyond labour affairs into wider economic and diplomatic engagement.

A Priority for Sri Lanka's Foreign Policy

The welfare of overseas Sri Lankan workers has become an increasingly prominent element of the country's foreign policy agenda, with the government under pressure to demonstrate concrete action in protecting citizens employed across the Middle East and beyond.

Sri Lanka receives substantial remittances from workers based in Qatar, making the bilateral relationship not only diplomatically significant but also economically vital at a time when the country continues its recovery from a severe financial crisis.

Officials are expected to follow up on the outcomes of the visit through formal diplomatic channels in the weeks ahead, with the aim of translating discussions into binding agreements that deliver tangible benefits for Sri Lankan workers in Qatar.

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