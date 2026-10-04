Sri Lanka Axe Asalanka From Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Squad, Nissanka's Fitness Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka have made a notable selection decision ahead of the upcoming One Day International tri-series in Pakistan, dropping regular white-ball captain Charith Asalanka from the squad entirely, while the availability of opener Pathum Nissanka remains uncertain due to a fitness concern.

Asalanka Left Out Of Touring Party

Charith Asalanka, who has been a central figure in Sri Lanka's limited-overs setup and has led the side in recent ODI campaigns, has been omitted from the squad selected to travel to Pakistan for the tri-series tournament. The decision marks a significant shift in Sri Lanka's selection thinking as the team continues to assess its best combination ahead of future international commitments.

No official reason has been provided by Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the nature of Asalanka's exclusion, leaving fans and cricket observers speculating whether the move is form-related, tactical, or connected to workload management.

Nissanka's Place Dependent On Recovery

Adding further uncertainty to Sri Lanka's batting lineup, the participation of prolific opener Pathum Nissanka in the tri-series has been placed in doubt following a fitness issue. Nissanka has been one of Sri Lanka's most dependable batters at the top of the order in ODI cricket, and his absence would be a considerable blow to the side's batting depth.

Sri Lanka Cricket is understood to be monitoring Nissanka's condition closely, with a final determination on his availability expected to be made in due course.

Selection Shake-Up Raises Questions

The twin concerns surrounding Asalanka and Nissanka come at a critical period for Sri Lanka cricket, as the team looks to build consistency in the ODI format. The tri-series in Pakistan will serve as an important opportunity for fringe players to stake their claim for regular spots in the national setup.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely to see how the selectors reshape the batting order and who steps up to fill the void left by these two experienced campaigners.

Related Video