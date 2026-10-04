President Dissanayake to Hand Over 5,000 State-Assisted Homes to Beneficiaries

Major Housing Milestone for Sri Lankan Families

In a significant step forward for the government's housing programme, some 5,000 state-assisted houses are set to be formally handed over to their beneficiaries, marking one of the largest single-day residential handovers in recent memory.

The handover ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, bringing relief and a sense of permanence to thousands of Sri Lankan families who have long awaited the completion of their homes under the government-backed initiative.

A Commitment to Affordable Housing

The programme reflects the administration's continued focus on addressing the country's housing deficit, particularly among low-income and vulnerable communities. Providing secure and adequate shelter remains a cornerstone of the government's social welfare agenda.

The 5,000 units being handed over represent a considerable achievement in terms of construction coordination, funding allocation, and community-level implementation carried out across multiple regions of the island.

What This Means for Recipients

Thousands of families will gain formal ownership or occupancy of newly constructed homes

The handover covers government-assisted units built under a state-supported housing scheme

Beneficiaries are drawn from communities identified as most in need of housing support

Officials are expected to preside over the ceremony, which is anticipated to be a high-profile event underlining the administration's commitment to tangible, people-centred development. Further details regarding the locations of the housing units and the districts covered are expected to be announced at the event.

For many recipients, the handover represents not just a new home, but a foundation for stability and improved quality of life — a moment that underscores the broader promise of equitable development across Sri Lanka.

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