NBRI Issues Amber Landslide Warnings for Kandy, Kegalle, Matale and Ratnapura Districts

The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has issued Level II Amber landslide early warnings covering four districts, urging residents and authorities in the affected areas to remain on high alert.

Four Districts Under Warning

The warnings apply to the districts of Kandy, Kegalle, Matale and Ratnapura, and are valid for a 24-hour period from 10.00 pm on 3rd October through to 10.00 pm on 4th October 2026.

The NBRI has classified the alerts as Level II, designated by the Amber colour code, indicating an elevated risk of landslides across the named districts during the specified period.

What an Amber Warning Means

An Amber or Level II landslide early warning signals a moderate to significant risk of landslide activity. Residents living in vulnerable areas — particularly those on or near hillsides, steep slopes and low-lying terrain below such slopes — are strongly advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to act quickly should conditions worsen.

Monitor updates from the NBRI and local authorities closely

Avoid unnecessary travel through mountainous or hilly terrain

Be prepared to evacuate if instructed by local officials

Report any visible cracks, soil movement or unusual water flow in slopes to authorities immediately

A Region Prone to Risk

The districts of Kandy, Kegalle, Matale and Ratnapura fall within Sri Lanka's central highlands and Sabaragamuwa province, areas historically susceptible to landslides particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. The NBRI routinely monitors geological and meteorological conditions across these zones and issues warnings when risk levels rise to protect lives and property.

Residents are urged to take these warnings seriously and cooperate fully with any emergency response measures introduced by local authorities during the warning period.