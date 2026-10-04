Jr NTR Vows Legal Action After AI Deepfake of Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to the growing threat of artificial intelligence-generated deepfake content, after a manipulated video featuring her likeness spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking widespread public outrage.

Actor Jr NTR Takes a Stand

Telugu superstar Jr NTR has stepped forward to condemn the incident in the strongest possible terms, announcing his intention to pursue legal action in response to the circulation of the AI-generated deepfake. His intervention has drawn significant attention to the alarming ease with which such technology can be weaponised against public figures, particularly women in the entertainment industry.

A Growing Crisis in the Digital Age

The incident has reignited urgent debate across South Asia about the dangers posed by deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence to superimpose a person's face or likeness onto fabricated video content without their knowledge or consent. Celebrities, activists and ordinary citizens alike have increasingly found themselves targeted by such material, with little legal recourse readily available.

Deepfake videos are generated using advanced AI tools that are now widely accessible online

Women in the public eye are disproportionately targeted by this form of digital abuse

Existing legislation in many countries, including India, is still catching up with the rapid evolution of the technology

Calls for Stronger Protections

The viral spread of fabricated content targeting Janhvi Kapoor has prompted renewed calls from fans, fellow artists and digital rights advocates for stricter regulation of AI-generated media and harsher penalties for those who create and distribute such material.

The entertainment industry across the region has long grappled with issues of image misuse, but the emergence of sophisticated deepfake technology has introduced a far more insidious dimension to the problem. Advocates argue that social media platforms must also bear greater responsibility for detecting and removing such harmful content before it causes irreparable damage to the reputations and mental wellbeing of those targeted.

As the matter moves toward potential legal proceedings, the case is expected to set an important precedent in how Indian courts address AI-driven digital crimes against public personalities.

Related Video