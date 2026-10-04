Elderly Man Shot Inside His Home in Ahungalla's Galwehera Area

A 74-year-old man sustained injuries after an armed attack took place inside a residence in the Galwehera area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Ahungalla Police Division, in what authorities are treating as a targeted shooting.

The incident, which was reported in the early hours, has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the elderly victim at his own home.

Residents in the area have expressed concern following the violent episode, which has added to growing unease about security in the region. The victim's condition and further details regarding any suspects or a possible motive are yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

Ahungalla Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are working to establish the full sequence of events that led to the attack. Investigators are expected to question witnesses in the vicinity as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Further details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

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