Avishka Fernando Returns to Sri Lanka ODI Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series

Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando has been recalled to the national One Day International squad ahead of the upcoming tri-series tournament to be held in Pakistan, selectors confirmed.

Fernando Back in the Fold

The right-handed batsman, who has had previous stints in Sri Lanka's limited-overs setup, earns his return to the ODI fold as the national selectors look to strengthen their batting options for the competitive tri-nation series on Pakistani soil.

Fernando's recall signals a renewed faith from the selection panel in the experienced opener, who has the ability to provide Sri Lanka with solid starts at the top of the order — a department the team has looked to bolster in recent outings.

Tri-Series in Pakistan

The tri-series in Pakistan presents Sri Lanka with a valuable opportunity to build combinations and sharpen their ODI credentials in challenging overseas conditions. Pakistan's pitches, known for favouring pace and bounce, will test Sri Lanka's batting lineup from the outset, making Fernando's presence at the top of the order a potentially significant selection decision.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the tournament represents an important staging ground as the national side continues to fine-tune their squad depth and identify reliable performers ahead of future international commitments.

Further details regarding the full squad composition and the schedule of matches are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming days.

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