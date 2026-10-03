Ten Hurt Including Children After Car Ploughs Into Rugby Crowd in Australian City

A vehicle has struck a crowd of rugby league supporters in the eastern Australian city of Newcastle, leaving ten people injured, including three young children, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

New South Wales police reported that the incident unfolded as fans had gathered in the area, with the car ploughing into the crowd and causing a number of serious injuries.

Critical Condition

Among those injured, two individuals were reported to be in a critical condition — a five-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man — raising fears over the severity of the incident. The remaining victims sustained varying degrees of injury, with emergency services attending to those affected at the scene.

Emergency Response

Paramedics and police responded swiftly to the incident, with the injured being transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with rugby league supporters often gathering in large numbers around match days in Newcastle, one of Australia's prominent sporting cities.

Further details regarding the driver and the events leading up to the crash are expected to be released by New South Wales police as the investigation continues.

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