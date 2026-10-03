Over 1,000 New Family Health Service Officers to Receive Appointments at Temple Trees Ceremony

A special ceremony is set to take place at Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister, to formally award appointment letters to 1,056 newly recruited Family Health Service Officers, marking a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's public health sector.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Primary Healthcare Network

The appointment of over a thousand Family Health Service Officers is expected to strengthen the country's grassroots-level healthcare infrastructure, particularly in maternal and child health services delivered across communities island-wide.

Family Health Service Officers play a vital role in Sri Lanka's primary healthcare system, conducting home visits, providing health education, and supporting preventive care initiatives that reach some of the most vulnerable populations in both urban and rural settings.

High-Profile Setting for a Landmark Occasion

The decision to hold the ceremony at Temple Trees underscores the government's recognition of the importance of this recruitment drive. Hosting the event at such a prominent official venue signals the administration's commitment to expanding and reinforcing the nation's public health workforce.

The new recruits are anticipated to be deployed across various districts, helping to ease the burden on existing health personnel and improve the reach and quality of family health services throughout Sri Lanka.

Addressing a Critical Need

Sri Lanka's health authorities have long emphasised the need to increase the number of trained field health workers to meet growing demand. This latest intake is seen as a timely response to staffing shortages that have been reported in several regions.

The recruitment of over 1,000 Family Health Service Officers represents one of the larger single intakes in recent years for this category of public health workers.

Further details regarding the date of the ceremony and the officials expected to preside over the event are anticipated to be announced shortly by the relevant authorities.