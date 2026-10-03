Brain Drain Crisis: GMOA Warns Thousands of Doctors Fleeing Sri Lanka Over Crushing Tax Burden

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has sounded the alarm over a worsening brain drain crisis, urging authorities to extend meaningful tax relief to doctors and other skilled professionals before the country loses even more of its most valuable human capital.

A Growing Exodus of Medical Talent

In a strongly worded statement, the GMOA warned that thousands of medical professionals are continuing to leave Sri Lanka, driven away by what the association described as an unsustainably heavy tax burden. The organisation stressed that without urgent intervention from the Government, the outflow of trained doctors and specialists would further cripple an already strained public health system.

The GMOA's appeal comes amid broader concerns about Sri Lanka's capacity to retain skilled workers across multiple sectors, with the economic pressures of recent years pushing many professionals to seek opportunities abroad.

Call for Immediate Tax Reform

The association called on the Government to introduce targeted tax relief measures specifically designed to make remaining in Sri Lanka a financially viable option for medical officers and other qualified professionals. The GMOA argued that the current tax structure disproportionately affects those who have invested years of education and service in building their careers within the country.

Thousands of doctors are reported to have left Sri Lanka in recent years

The GMOA attributes a significant portion of the departures to excessive taxation

The association is demanding structured tax relief for medical and other skilled professionals

The ongoing brain drain poses a serious long-term risk to public healthcare delivery

Wider Implications for Sri Lanka's Healthcare System

The departure of trained medical professionals places enormous pressure on government hospitals and healthcare institutions, many of which are already operating under severe resource constraints. Each doctor who emigrates represents not only a loss of expertise but also a significant return on the public investment made in their medical education and training.

The country cannot afford to continue losing its brightest and most skilled professionals. Tax policy must reflect the reality that retaining talent is as critical as any other economic priority.

The GMOA's warning adds fresh urgency to ongoing debates about Sri Lanka's tax framework and its unintended consequences on the professional workforce. With the Government under pressure to maintain revenue targets as part of its economic recovery programme, finding a balance between fiscal discipline and talent retention is expected to be a significant policy challenge in the months ahead.

Medical professionals and trade unions alike will be watching closely to see whether the Government responds to the GMOA's appeal with concrete measures, or whether the brain drain continues to accelerate unchecked.

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