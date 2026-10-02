Massive Backlog of 678,000 Driving Licences Piling Up as Motor Traffic Department Races to Boost Output

Hundreds of Thousands Left Waiting for Licences

A staggering 678,000 driving licences are currently sitting in a backlog awaiting printing, officials from Sri Lanka's Department of Motor Traffic have confirmed, highlighting a deepening administrative challenge that is affecting motorists across the country.

Authorities Move to Address the Crisis

In response to the mounting pressure, authorities have indicated that steps are being taken to double the department's current printing capacity, in a bid to clear the enormous queue of pending licences as swiftly as possible.

Impact on Sri Lankan Motorists

The backlog has left hundreds of thousands of drivers in a difficult position, many of whom rely on their physical licences for daily commuting, employment, and legal compliance on the road. The prolonged wait has drawn frustration from members of the public who have been left without a key legal document despite having fulfilled all necessary requirements.

Officials of the Department of Motor Traffic confirmed that approximately 678,000 driving licences are currently awaiting printing.

What This Means Going Forward

The decision to scale up printing capacity signals a recognition by authorities that the current infrastructure is insufficient to meet demand. If successfully implemented, doubling output could significantly reduce waiting times and help restore public confidence in the motor traffic administration system.

Sri Lankan motorists are urged to remain patient while the department works to resolve the situation, with further updates expected as the capacity expansion gets underway.

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