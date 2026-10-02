LankaPropertyWeb Makes History With 'Best AI Solution' Win at National AI Awards 2026

LankaPropertyWeb has carved out a landmark moment in Sri Lanka's real estate sector, becoming the first and only property company in the country to claim a prestigious accolade at the National AI Awards 2026, with its innovative platform Amplifier taking home the title of Best AI Solution.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Real Estate

The recognition marks a significant milestone not just for LankaPropertyWeb, but for the broader Sri Lankan property industry, signalling that local real estate businesses are now competing at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence innovation. No other real estate firm in the country has previously secured recognition at this level on the national AI stage.

What Is Amplifier?

Amplifier is LankaPropertyWeb's proprietary AI-powered solution, developed to transform the way properties are listed, discovered, and marketed across Sri Lanka. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to enhance the experience for both buyers and sellers, streamlining what has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming process.

Raising the Bar for the Industry

The award win positions LankaPropertyWeb as a trailblazer in the adoption of emerging technology within Sri Lanka's property market. By integrating advanced AI capabilities into its core operations, the company has demonstrated that local enterprises can lead rather than follow when it comes to embracing digital transformation.

First real estate company in Sri Lanka to win at the National AI Awards

Amplifier recognised specifically for its innovation as an AI solution

The achievement highlights growing technology adoption in Sri Lanka's property sector

The National AI Awards 2026 serves as a key benchmark for recognising outstanding contributions to artificial intelligence across industries in Sri Lanka, making this victory a particularly meaningful endorsement of LankaPropertyWeb's technological ambitions.

LankaPropertyWeb's win with Amplifier sets a compelling precedent, demonstrating that Sri Lankan companies are fully capable of developing world-class AI solutions that redefine entire industries.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape sectors globally, this recognition is expected to inspire further innovation within Sri Lanka's real estate market, encouraging other players to invest in technology-driven solutions that improve accessibility and efficiency for property seekers across the island.