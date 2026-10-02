Fitch Boosts Bank of Ceylon's Credit Ratings to B-, Signalling Growing Confidence in State Lender

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of Ceylon's (BOC) key credit ratings, marking a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's flagship state-owned commercial bank and reflecting improved confidence in its financial standing.

Ratings Move Higher

Fitch has raised BOC's Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) from 'CCC+' to 'B-', assigning a Stable Outlook to both. In tandem, the agency also upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) from 'ccc+' to 'b-', underscoring a broader improvement in the lender's standalone financial health.

What the Upgrade Means

An IDR upgrade from 'CCC+' to 'B-' represents a meaningful step forward, moving the bank out of territory associated with substantial credit risk and closer to a more stable credit profile. The Stable Outlook attached to the new ratings signals that Fitch does not anticipate further significant deterioration — or immediate further upgrades — in the near term.

The Viability Rating, which assesses a bank's intrinsic financial strength independent of any external support, also climbing to 'b-' suggests that BOC's own operational and financial fundamentals are showing measurable recovery.

A Reflection of Sri Lanka's Broader Recovery

Bank of Ceylon, as the country's largest state-owned commercial bank, is closely tied to Sri Lanka's sovereign credit trajectory. The upgrade comes amid the island nation's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts following its historic debt crisis, with the government having secured restructuring agreements with key creditors in recent months.

Improvements in Sri Lanka's macroeconomic environment, foreign reserve position, and progress on debt restructuring have collectively contributed to a more favourable outlook for state-linked financial institutions such as BOC.

Significance for the Banking Sector

The rating action is expected to be viewed positively across Sri Lanka's banking and financial sector, potentially easing the cost and accessibility of foreign currency funding for BOC. It may also bolster confidence among international counterparties and investors who engage with the bank.

BOC remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's financial system, playing a pivotal role in channelling credit to key sectors of the economy including agriculture, industry, and small and medium enterprises.