Courts Issue Arrest Warrants for BBS Chief Gnanasara Thera Over Anti-Islam Remarks

Two separate arrest warrants have been issued for Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) general secretary Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, following legal proceedings related to an alleged statement deemed insulting to Islam.

The warrants were issued by both the Colombo High Court and the Court of Appeal on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, marking a significant development in the case against the controversial Buddhist monk.

Dual Legal Actions Against the BBS Leader

The issuance of arrest warrants from two of Sri Lanka's prominent courts within the same week underscores the seriousness with which the judiciary is treating the matter. Gnanasara Thera, who leads the Bodu Bala Sena — a nationalist Buddhist organisation that has frequently drawn public scrutiny — now faces legal pressure from multiple judicial fronts simultaneously.

The case centres on an alleged statement made by the monk that authorities and complainants contend was deeply insulting to Islam and its followers.

Background of Controversy

Gnanasara Thera has been a polarising figure in Sri Lanka's religious and political landscape for a number of years. The BBS, under his leadership, has repeatedly come under criticism from civil society groups and minority communities for inflammatory rhetoric.

Legal observers note that the simultaneous issuance of warrants by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal signals that the judiciary is treating non-compliance in these proceedings as a serious matter demanding urgent attention.

Further details are expected to emerge as the cases progress through the courts in the coming days.

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