Contract Worker Killed, Two Hospitalised in Electrocution Accident During Pole Erection Work

A tragic workplace accident has claimed one life and left two others requiring hospital treatment after a group of contract workers were electrocuted while engaged in the erection of an electricity pole.

Fatal Incident Claims One Life

The fatal electrocution occurred as the group of contract workers carried out pole installation work, with the incident resulting in the death of one individual on the scene. Two other workers from the same group sustained injuries serious enough to require immediate hospitalisation.

Workers Struck During Pole Installation

The victims were contract workers involved in the erection of an electricity pole when the electrocution took place. Such incidents highlight the significant dangers faced by workers operating in close proximity to live electrical infrastructure during installation and maintenance operations.

Concerns Over Workplace Safety

The incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding safety protocols observed during electrical infrastructure work carried out by contract labour in Sri Lanka. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, including whether adequate safety precautions and proper protective equipment were in place at the time.

One contract worker was killed as a result of the electrocution

Two additional workers were admitted to hospital following the incident

The accident occurred during the erection of an electricity pole

Workplace safety advocates have long called for stricter enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations, particularly for contract workers engaged in high-risk electrical and utility infrastructure projects across the country.