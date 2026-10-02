Colombo-Kandy Rail Link Restored After 10-Month Suspension

Train services along one of Sri Lanka's most iconic railway corridors have been restored, with the Colombo-Kandy line resuming operations after a disruption lasting nearly ten months.

A Vital Connection Reopened

The resumption of rail services between Colombo and Kandy marks a significant milestone for commuters, tourists, and businesses that depend on this historic route. The line, which winds through the island's lush central highlands, is among the most travelled and most celebrated in the country, connecting the commercial capital with the cultural heart of Sri Lanka.

The suspension, which stretched across the better part of a year, had placed considerable strain on passengers who rely on rail transport as an affordable and efficient means of travel between the two cities. Many were forced to depend on road transport during the intervening period, contributing to increased congestion on the already busy Colombo-Kandy highway.

Relief for Commuters and the Tourism Sector

The restoration of services is expected to bring immediate relief to daily commuters as well as a boost to Sri Lanka's tourism industry. The Colombo-Kandy train journey is widely regarded as one of the most scenic rail experiences in Asia, drawing visitors from around the world eager to take in the breathtaking views of tea plantations, misty hills, and rolling valleys.

Daily commuters between Colombo and Kandy can once again access affordable rail travel

Tourist footfall along the central highlands route is anticipated to increase

Pressure on road transport networks is expected to ease following the resumption

Looking Ahead

The revival of this key rail corridor underscores the importance of maintaining and investing in Sri Lanka's railway infrastructure. Authorities are expected to monitor operations closely in the coming weeks to ensure services run smoothly and reliably for the travelling public.

For many Sri Lankans, the return of trains on the Colombo-Kandy line is not merely a matter of convenience — it is the restoration of a cherished national lifeline.

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