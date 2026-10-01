World Bank Approves $110 Million to Rebuild 600km of Cyclone-Damaged Roads in Sri Lanka

The World Bank has approved a $110 million financing package to support Sri Lanka's efforts to repair and reconstruct approximately 600 kilometres of roads that sustained severe damage during Cyclone Ditwah, offering a significant boost to the country's post-disaster recovery efforts.

Funding Channelled Through Crisis Response Window

The funds have been made available through the International Development Association's Crisis Response Window, a dedicated mechanism designed to assist vulnerable nations in rebuilding critical infrastructure following major natural disasters and emergencies.

The financing underscores the World Bank's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka as the island nation works to restore essential transport links that were left severely compromised in the wake of the destructive cyclone.

Roads a Priority for Recovery

Road reconstruction is expected to be at the heart of the recovery programme, with the funding prioritising the restoration of damaged routes that are vital for communities, economic activity, and access to essential services across affected regions.

The destruction of road networks following Cyclone Ditwah disrupted livelihoods and hampered the movement of goods and people, making their swift rehabilitation a matter of urgent national importance.

A Lifeline for Affected Communities

For many Sri Lankans living in cyclone-hit areas, the reconstruction of damaged roads represents far more than an infrastructure project — it is a pathway to restoring normalcy, reconnecting isolated communities, and reviving local economies that have struggled in the aftermath of the disaster.

The World Bank's intervention is expected to accelerate timelines for reconstruction and bring much-needed relief to regions where damaged roads have continued to pose daily hardships for residents.

Officials have indicated that the programme will move swiftly to mobilise resources and begin ground-level work across the identified 600-kilometre stretch of affected roadways.