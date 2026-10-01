Brain Drain Crisis: Over 2,500 Doctors Have Left Sri Lanka as GMOA Pushes Back Against Crushing 36% Tax

Medical profession sounding the alarm over unprecedented exodus

Sri Lanka's healthcare sector is facing a deepening crisis as the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has revealed that more than 2,500 doctors have already left the country, with the steep 36% income tax burden widely cited as a key driver pushing medical professionals to seek opportunities abroad.

GMOA calls for urgent tax relief

The GMOA is now appealing to authorities for meaningful relief from what it describes as an unsustainable tax rate weighing heavily on government medical officers. The association argues that the current tax structure is not only eroding the take-home pay of doctors who have dedicated years to public service, but is also accelerating an outflow of skilled medical talent that the country can ill afford to lose.

The loss of over 2,500 doctors represents a significant blow to a public health system that was already under severe strain following the country's economic crisis.

A system stretched to its limits

Sri Lanka's public healthcare network has long relied on government medical officers to serve communities across the island, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where private healthcare remains out of reach for many citizens. The departure of thousands of trained doctors compounds existing shortages and places greater pressure on those who remain.

Medical professionals who choose to emigrate are largely heading to countries in the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, where salaries are substantially higher and tax obligations comparatively lower.

Broader context of the economic crisis

The tax increases on high-earning professionals were introduced as part of Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation efforts following the country's historic economic crisis. While the government has sought to broaden the tax base and increase revenue, critics argue that applying such rates to essential public sector workers — particularly doctors — risks undermining critical public services.

More than 2,500 doctors have emigrated from Sri Lanka in recent times

Government medical officers are currently subject to a 36% income tax rate

The GMOA is actively seeking tax relief from the relevant authorities

Popular destinations for emigrating doctors include the UK, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East

What happens next?

The GMOA's appeal now rests with policymakers who must weigh the short-term revenue considerations against the long-term consequences of allowing the medical brain drain to continue unchecked. Healthcare advocates warn that without a credible response, the trickle of departing doctors could become a flood, leaving Sri Lankan patients with diminishing access to qualified medical care.