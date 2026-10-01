FSP Mobilises for Major Colombo Protest Against Rising Cost of Living and Tax Burden

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has announced plans to stage a major protest in Colombo on October 3, calling on the public to join its demonstration against the escalating cost of living and what the party describes as an increasingly unbearable tax burden placed on ordinary Sri Lankans.

Party Activists Take to the Streets in Advance

Ahead of the scheduled demonstration, FSP activists have already begun mobilisation efforts across Colombo, displaying posters throughout the city to raise awareness and drum up support for the upcoming protest action.

Pressure on the Government

The FSP has framed the October 3 rally as a direct message to the Government, urging authorities to take immediate and meaningful steps to ease the financial strain facing households across the country. The party contends that the current administration has failed to adequately address the hardships experienced by the wider public as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its prolonged economic crisis.

The rising cost of essential goods and services has remained a pressing concern for many Sri Lankan families, with opposition groups and civil society organisations repeatedly highlighting the difficulties faced by low- and middle-income earners in managing their day-to-day expenses.

A Growing Wave of Discontent

The FSP's call to action reflects a broader sentiment of public frustration that has been building across various segments of Sri Lankan society. The party is urging citizens who feel the weight of economic hardship to participate in what it hopes will be a significant show of collective resolve in the heart of the capital.

Further details regarding the specific location and timeline of the October 3 protest are expected to be announced by the FSP in the coming days.