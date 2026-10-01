Sri Lanka Treasury Bill Yields Climb Across All Maturities as Rs. 80 Billion Sold

Treasury bill yields in Sri Lanka rose across all maturities at the latest government securities auction, as the Central Bank successfully sold Rs. 80 billion worth of bills to the market.

Yields on the Rise

The uptick in yields was recorded uniformly across the three standard Treasury bill maturities — the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day instruments — signalling a shift in investor sentiment and borrowing cost dynamics in the domestic debt market.

The movement in yields is closely watched by financial market participants, as Treasury bill rates serve as a key benchmark for short-term interest rates across the broader Sri Lankan economy, influencing lending rates, deposit returns, and overall monetary conditions.

Government Raises Rs. 80 Billion

The government raised the full Rs. 80 billion through the auction, indicating continued demand from primary dealers and institutional investors despite the rise in rates. Such auctions form a critical component of the government's domestic borrowing programme, helping to fund state expenditure and manage short-term liquidity requirements.

Market Implications

Rising Treasury bill yields can reflect a number of underlying factors, including shifting expectations around monetary policy, changes in liquidity conditions within the banking system, or increased government borrowing pressure. Analysts will be monitoring future auctions closely to determine whether this upward trend in yields is sustained.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, movements in Treasury bill rates can have downstream effects on the cost of loans and the returns offered on fixed deposits, making these auctions an important indicator of the country's broader financial health.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka conducts Treasury bill auctions on behalf of the government on a weekly basis, with results offering a real-time snapshot of prevailing market conditions and investor confidence in the country's fiscal trajectory.