Top Anti-Drug Police Chief Faces Transfer Amid Growing Trust Crisis in Sri Lanka's Law Enforcement

A wave of concern has swept through Sri Lanka's law enforcement community following reports that Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Ranmal Kodithuwakku, the officer heading the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), is among several senior police officials facing transfer orders from Police Headquarters.

A Key Figure in Drug Enforcement

SDIG Kodithuwakku has been a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and organised crime through the CCIB. His work, alongside a number of other senior officers, has been central to several high-profile drug busting operations across the country. The reported decision to transfer him and fellow senior officers has therefore raised serious questions within both law enforcement circles and the wider public.

Transfers Spark Controversy

Critics and observers have pointed to the timing and nature of these transfers as deeply troubling. When officers who are actively engaged in uncovering criminal networks are suddenly moved from their positions, it inevitably fuels suspicion about the motivations behind such decisions. Many fear that key investigations could be disrupted or derailed entirely as a result.

SDIG Ranmal Kodithuwakku oversees the CCIB, Sri Lanka's primary bureau for serious crime investigation

Several other senior police officers involved in drug-related operations are also reportedly being transferred

The transfers are said to have originated from a Police Headquarters directive

A Deepening Trust Deficit

The controversy comes at a time when public trust in Sri Lanka's police service is already under considerable strain. Repeated allegations of corruption, political interference in law enforcement, and the perception that powerful drug networks operate with a degree of impunity have all contributed to a growing sense of disillusionment among ordinary citizens.

When officers leading active anti-narcotics operations are transferred without clear and transparent explanation, it sends a damaging signal — not just to the police force itself, but to every Sri Lankan who expects the law to be applied equally and without fear or favour.

Calls for Transparency

Civil society groups and concerned members of the public have urged Police Headquarters to provide a clear and credible explanation for the transfers. Transparency in such decisions, they argue, is not merely desirable but essential if the institution is to rebuild public confidence in its integrity and independence.

The situation remains fluid, and Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments closely as further details emerge regarding the scope of the transfers and their potential impact on ongoing criminal investigations.