Sri Lanka Police Warn Public Against Predatory High-Interest Online Loan Schemes

Sri Lanka Police have issued a public warning urging citizens to exercise extreme caution when dealing with online loan schemes that charge exorbitant interest rates, as such operations continue to pose a serious financial threat to unsuspecting borrowers across the country.

A Growing Threat in the Digital Space

With the rapid expansion of internet usage and mobile banking in Sri Lanka, fraudulent and predatory lenders have increasingly moved their operations online, targeting individuals who may be in urgent need of financial assistance. Police have flagged these schemes as particularly dangerous due to the crushing interest rates they impose on borrowers.

Authorities note that many victims initially attract small, seemingly convenient loans through social media platforms and messaging applications, only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of debt driven by unrealistic repayment terms and hidden charges.

What the Public Should Know

Online loan schemes offering quick cash with minimal documentation should be treated with strong suspicion.

Borrowers are often subjected to interest rates far exceeding legal and ethical limits.

Personal data shared during the loan application process may be misused or exploited by fraudulent operators.

Harassment and intimidation of borrowers who fail to meet repayment demands have been reported in multiple cases.

Police Urge Vigilance and Legal Recourse

Sri Lanka Police have called on members of the public to verify the legitimacy of any financial institution or lender before entering into any agreement. Citizens are strongly advised to seek loans only from institutions registered with and regulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Anyone who has fallen victim to such schemes or has information regarding illegal online lending operations is encouraged to report the matter to the nearest police station without delay.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to investigating and prosecuting those operating illegal high-interest lending rackets, warning that such activities are punishable under Sri Lankan law. The public is reminded that financial desperation should never lead to engagement with unverified or unlicensed lenders, as the consequences can be severe and long-lasting.

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