Old Cases, New Scrutiny: CIABOC Chief Defends Pursuit of Pre-2015 Corruption Inquiries

The Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has moved to clarify public concerns over the anti-corruption body's focus on older cases, explaining that the majority of matters currently under active investigation date back to the period before 2015.

Why Older Cases Dominate the Docket

Speaking publicly to address growing questions about the commission's priorities, the CIABOC Director General stated that most of the cases being pursued stem from alleged corrupt activity that took place prior to 2015. The explanation was offered in response to criticism and public curiosity regarding why the commission appears to be concentrating heavily on incidents from a decade or more ago rather than more recent alleged misconduct.

The Director General emphasised that the age of a case does not diminish its legal merit or the commission's obligation to see it through to a proper conclusion. Investigations of this nature, particularly those involving complex financial trails and multiple parties, often require extended periods of inquiry before sufficient evidence can be compiled to proceed formally.

Due Process Takes Time

Anti-corruption investigations in Sri Lanka have historically been lengthy affairs, with legal proceedings frequently spanning years before any charges are formally laid. CIABOC, as the country's primary institutional mechanism for tackling bribery and corruption, is bound by procedural requirements that demand thorough evidence gathering before cases can be referred for prosecution.

The Director General's remarks are likely intended to reassure both the public and oversight bodies that the commission is not selectively targeting individuals for political reasons, but is instead working through a backlog of legitimate complaints that were registered and queued for investigation over successive years.

Public Expectations Remain High

Sri Lankans have long called for greater accountability from public officials, and the commission's work sits at the heart of those expectations. The country's ongoing economic recovery and governance reform agenda have renewed pressure on institutions such as CIABOC to demonstrate visible results in the fight against corruption.

Critics, however, have at times questioned whether the pursuit of older cases represents a genuine commitment to justice or reflects broader political dynamics at play within the country's legal and administrative landscape.

The Director General's public explanation signals an effort by the commission to maintain transparency about its operations and to reinforce confidence that its investigative agenda is driven by evidence and due process rather than external influence.

CIABOC continues to operate as an independent statutory body mandated to receive complaints, investigate allegations, and refer cases for prosecution where sufficient grounds exist, playing a central role in Sri Lanka's institutional efforts to uphold integrity in public life.