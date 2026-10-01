Parliament Signals Sweeping Reforms for Sri Lanka Cricket and National Sports Governance

Sri Lanka's Parliament has announced plans for a comprehensive restructuring of the country's sports governing bodies, with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and other national sporting institutions set to undergo a total overhaul in what could mark the most significant shake-up of local sports administration in recent memory.

A System in Need of Change

The announcement signals growing frustration among lawmakers with the existing framework that governs sport in Sri Lanka, a framework long criticised for inefficiency, political interference, and a lack of transparency. The proposed reforms are expected to touch every level of sports administration, from the boardrooms of governing bodies down to grassroots structures.

Sri Lanka Cricket, the country's most high-profile and financially significant sporting body, is firmly in the spotlight as legislators push for fundamental changes to the way the organisation is managed and held accountable.

Parliament Takes a Stand

The parliamentary announcement reflects a broader national conversation about the state of Sri Lankan sport, particularly cricket, which commands enormous public passion and generates substantial revenue. Despite this, the national game has frequently been mired in controversy, with disputes over selection, administration, and governance regularly making headlines.

Lawmakers appear determined to address these long-standing issues head-on, with the proposed overhaul described as a total restructuring rather than a series of minor adjustments.

What the Reforms Could Mean

A fundamental review of the governance structures of Sri Lanka Cricket and other national sports bodies

Potential changes to how officials are elected or appointed within sporting institutions

Greater parliamentary oversight and accountability measures for sports organisations

A broader reform of the legal and regulatory framework governing sport in Sri Lanka

Public and Sporting Community Response

The announcement is likely to be welcomed by many within the sporting community who have long called for cleaner, more merit-based administration. Sri Lankan cricket fans in particular have expressed repeated disappointment over the years at what they see as avoidable mismanagement undermining a sport the nation holds dear.

The proposed overhaul represents a rare opportunity to reset the foundations of sports governance in Sri Lanka and build institutions that are truly fit for purpose.

Details of the specific legislative measures and timelines are yet to be formally tabled, but the parliamentary declaration alone has already reignited debate about the future direction of sports administration on the island. All eyes will now be on how swiftly and decisively the government moves to translate this announcement into concrete reform.