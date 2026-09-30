Uber Launches Premium 'Uber Black' Service in Sri Lanka, Promising a Luxury Ride Experience

Global ride-hailing giant Uber has introduced its flagship premium service, Uber Black, to Sri Lanka, offering passengers what the company describes as the "business class of back seats" — a high-end travel experience designed to redefine how Sri Lankans move around the island in style.

What is Uber Black?

Uber Black is the company's top-tier ride category, setting itself apart from standard Uber offerings through a combination of luxury vehicles, professionally trained drivers, and an elevated in-car experience. The service is tailored for those who demand comfort, reliability, and a touch of prestige in their daily commutes or special journeys.

Passengers can expect high-end, black vehicles — typically premium sedans or SUVs — operated by drivers held to a higher standard of professionalism than those on the regular Uber platform. This includes smart dress codes, exceptional customer service, and well-maintained interiors.

A Growing Market for Premium Mobility

The launch signals Uber's confidence in Sri Lanka's evolving urban mobility market and its belief that a segment of local commuters and business travellers is ready for a more sophisticated ride option. Sri Lanka, particularly Colombo, has seen growing demand for reliable, quality transportation services among executives, tourists, and frequent travellers.

Luxury, top-condition vehicles exclusively used for the service

Highly rated, professionally presented drivers

A consistently premium in-ride experience

Seamless booking through the existing Uber app

Uber's Continued Commitment to Sri Lanka

The introduction of Uber Black builds on the company's existing presence in Sri Lanka, where it has steadily expanded its range of ride categories over recent years. The move reflects a broader global strategy by Uber to diversify its service portfolio and capture higher-value customer segments in key markets.

Uber describes the new service as bringing the "business class of back seats" to local passengers — an experience previously unavailable through mainstream ride-hailing platforms in the country.

For Sri Lankan commuters and visitors seeking a premium alternative to standard taxis and ride options, Uber Black represents a significant new choice — one that combines international luxury standards with the convenience of app-based booking right here on the island.