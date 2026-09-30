Morocco Makes History as King Mohammed VI Appoints First Female Prime Minister

Morocco has crossed a historic milestone after King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country's first female prime minister, marking a landmark moment for both the North African nation and the broader Arab world.

A Groundbreaking Appointment

The appointment of El Mansouri places her among a very small number of women to have held the position of prime minister across the Arab world, cementing her place in Moroccan political history. The decision, made by King Mohammed VI, signals a significant shift in the kingdom's political landscape and reflects growing recognition of women in senior leadership roles within the country.

Who Is Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri?

El Mansouri is a prominent figure in Moroccan politics who had previously served as Mayor of Marrakech, one of Morocco's most prominent and internationally recognised cities. Her rise through the political ranks has been widely regarded as a testament to her administrative capabilities and political influence within the kingdom.

Significance for the Region

The appointment carries considerable weight not only within Morocco but across the wider Arab and Muslim world, where women in the highest executive offices of government remain exceptionally rare. Observers and political analysts have welcomed the move as a positive step toward greater gender representation in governance.

El Mansouri becomes Morocco's first ever female prime minister

She is among only a handful of women to lead a government in the Arab world

The appointment was made by King Mohammed VI

She previously served as Mayor of Marrakech

The development is being closely watched by regional governments and international observers alike, as Morocco continues to position itself as a progressive and reform-minded state within the Arab world. For Sri Lankan audiences familiar with South Asia's own history of women leaders, this appointment serves as a reminder of the continued global push toward inclusive political representation at the highest levels of power.

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